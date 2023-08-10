2 days before WFI elections, wrestlers not allowed to hold press conferences in Delhi

The scheduled press conference which was to be addressed by the wrestlers on Thursday has been cancelled.

The press conference was scheduled to take place at 12.30 PM at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

“Police have imposed Section 144 at the Raj Ghat and have stopped us from doing the press conference. We will soon decide the time and venue for the next press conference,” The two-time World Championship medallist, Vinesh Phogat posted on X (formerly Twitter). Her post was shared by Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.