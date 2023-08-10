2 days before WFI elections, wrestlers not allowed to hold press conferences in Delhi
Ousted WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh has fielded loyalist Sanjay Singh for the post of president
The scheduled press conference which was to be addressed by the wrestlers on Thursday has been cancelled.
The press conference was scheduled to take place at 12.30 PM at Raj Ghat in Delhi.
“Police have imposed Section 144 at the Raj Ghat and have stopped us from doing the press conference. We will soon decide the time and venue for the next press conference,” The two-time World Championship medallist, Vinesh Phogat posted on X (formerly Twitter). Her post was shared by Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.
Police have said that Section 144 has been imposed “in view of Independence Day celebrations”.
The cancellation of the press conference assumes significance as –
1) It was announced by the wrestlers who had staged a sit-in protest against Singh, and forced his ouster from the WFI. The Delhi police had to lodge an FIR against Singh.
2) The conference was called two days before the scheduled elections for the WFI office bearers.
Elections for the office bearers of the WFI will be held on August 12.
Elections will be held for the posts of president (1), senior vice-president (1), vice-president (4), secretary-general (1), treasurer (1), joint secretary (2) and executive members (5).
Sources said Singh who ruled WFI for over a decade, has fielded his loyalist Sanjay Singh for the post of president. Brij Bhushan has been lobbying for Sanjay, said sources.
Anita Sheoran is challenging Sanjay Singh. Sources told National Herald that Sheoran has the backing of six protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.
Sheoran, interestingly, is also a witness against Brij Bhushan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by the wrestelers.
It is important to note here that the Brij Bhushan camp has filed nominations for all 15 positions and his team is reportedly the favourite to win several key posts.
Brij Bhushan's camp recently received a jolt when one of his loyalist candidates for the joint secretary’s post, Rohtash Singh (Haryana), switched allegiance to the Sheoran group after being in the Brij Bhushan camp.
The final list of candidates:
President: Anita Sheoran, Sanjay Kumar Singh.
Senior vice-president: Devender Kadian, ID Nanavati.
Vice-president: Asit Kumar Saha, Jai Prakash, Kartar Singh, Mohan Yadav, N. Phoni.
Secretary-general: Darshan Lal, Prem Chand Lochab.
Treasurer: Dushyant Sharma, Satya Pal Singh Deshwal.
Joint secretary: Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, Kuldip Singh, RK Purushotham, Rohtash Singh.
