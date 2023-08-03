Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have returned to India after completion of their respective training camps in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul and Budapest.

However, Bajrang came back a little early as his date of returning was August 5-6.



A source told IANS that both the wrestlers are well aware of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for August 12, and want to keep a close watch as Anita Sheoran, a wrestler from Haryana, filed her candidature for the vacant president's post.