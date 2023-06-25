"Will quit wrestling if proven we asked for exemption from trials": Bajrang Punia

On Sunday, 25 June, Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat tweeted the draft of a letter written to sports minister Anurag Thakur, which shows a request from six wrestlers participating in the protests at Jantar Mantar, to be allowed extra preparation time for the upcoming Asian Games trials.

An extension of the trial deadline to August 10, rather than a request for an exemption — that is the point of the document Phogat shared.

The protesting wrestlers have been sitting in since the beginning of the year, to demand action against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who stands accused of sexual misconduct with several women wrestlers (and arguably, one girl).

This Twitter post was Phogat's response to opposition from fellow grapplers when the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel announced the six could proceed after a one-bout trial against the winners of the earlier trials.

Leading the charge has been Yogeshwar Dutt, London Olympic bronze medallist and also a BJP leader like Singh. Dutt questioned the ad-hoc panel's decision on Friday, 23 June, and asked if these wrestlers were agitating against the outgoing WFI chief to get such "favours".