Vinesh Phogat tweets that Yogeshwar would be remembered for being Brij Bhushan's lackey

A few hours after, the London Olympic medallist questioned the exemption granted to her and five others from the Asian Games and World Championships trials. Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Friday, said the wrestling world would remember Yogeshwar Dutt for being a spineless lackey of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Phogat also alleged that Yogeshwar had laughed off the sexual harassment complaints against the WFI chief during the oversight panel hearings, where he told one of the women wrestlers that "such things happen".

Dutt was one of the six members of the oversight panel formed by the government to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Singh. The government had not made public all the findings of the probe.

Dutt, a London Olympic medallist, posted a Twitter video on Friday, questioning the logic and criteria behind such an exemption.