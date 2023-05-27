Unhappy with the BJP? Baba Ramdev says Brij Bhushan spews venom, should be jailed
Could Baba Ramdev's demand for the WFI chief's arrest be viewed as the end of a decade old friendship between him and the BJP?
Delhi’s political quarters are abuzz with questions about the relationship between self-proclaimed 'godman' and 'Yoga guru' Baba Ramdev and the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
The questions emerge from the fact that Ramdev recently spoke out against sexual assault accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and demanded his immediate arrest in a sexual. Could this be viewed as the end of a decade old friendship between the two?
Ramdev who hogged national headlines during the UPA-2 by projecting himself as a “black money crusader” has conspicuously gone silent on the issue after BJP came to power in 2014. He either remained silent or defended the Modi regime on crucial issues.
However, surprisingly, Ramdev on Friday tried to reclaim his diminished position in shaping national debates on important issues.
Talking to media in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Ramdev said, “I am capable of answering all questions politically. I am not intellectually bankrupt. I am not mentally or intellectually handicapped, I do have a vision for the country”.
When asked about BJP MP Brij Bhushan not being arrested even after FIRs were registered against him, Ramdev said, “He (Brij Bhushan) spews nonsense every day about mothers, sisters and daughters. This is an extremely condemnable evil act, a sin”.
Asserting that “allegations of harassment levelled at the WFI chief and for the wrestlers of the country to sit in protest at the Jantar Mantar is extremely shameful” Ramdev added, “Such people should be immediately arrested and put behind bars”.
Ramdev speaking against the powerful BJP MP who is said to have been enjoying the confidence of Amit Shah, is significant.
India’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding Singh's arrest.
The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against the WFI president. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.
On Thursday, Singh said the law is being “misused” and under the leadership of seers, "we will force the government to change" it.
