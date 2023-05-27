Unhappy with the BJP? Baba Ramdev says Brij Bhushan spews venom, should be jailed

Delhi’s political quarters are abuzz with questions about the relationship between self-proclaimed 'godman' and 'Yoga guru' Baba Ramdev and the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The questions emerge from the fact that Ramdev recently spoke out against sexual assault accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and demanded his immediate arrest in a sexual. Could this be viewed as the end of a decade old friendship between the two?

Ramdev who hogged national headlines during the UPA-2 by projecting himself as a “black money crusader” has conspicuously gone silent on the issue after BJP came to power in 2014. He either remained silent or defended the Modi regime on crucial issues.

However, surprisingly, Ramdev on Friday tried to reclaim his diminished position in shaping national debates on important issues.

Talking to media in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Ramdev said, “I am capable of answering all questions politically. I am not intellectually bankrupt. I am not mentally or intellectually handicapped, I do have a vision for the country”.