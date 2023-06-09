Is it Round 1 to Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia & Co, then?

The rules of the game say there are no ‘draws’ or ‘tie’ in wrestling. If any match is tied up at the end of three regular periods, then it goes into overtime to break the tie – a situation akin to the state of the battle of nerves between the leading Indian wrestlers and Brij Bhushan Singh, the deposed president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In what proved to be an anti-climax of sorts, the trio of Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat – faces of the wrestlers’ struggle against Singh and his cohorts – have suspended their protests till June 15 after a meeting with Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs. The minister has apparently assured them that the Delhi Police will complete their investigation into the charges of sexual harassment of the wrestlers, one of them being a minor, by June 15.

In another promise which can be seen as a moral victory for the wrestlers, the Union ministry has also promised them to hold elections to the executive committee of the WFI by June 30 and neither Brij Bhushan – nor any of associates against whom charges had also been levelled – would have a role in the new panel. So far so good, though the buzz is there has been no guarantee from either the all powerful Union Home Minister Amit Shah (who also granted an audience to the wrestlers a few days back) or Thakur about the arrest of Brij Bhushan on the criminal charges.