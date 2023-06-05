Wrestlers to continue protest: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia

Taking to Twitter, 30-year-old Malik wrote: "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news."

Satyawart Kadian, wrestler and husband of Malik, also reiterated that they have not stepped back from the protest.

Punia too tweeted that the news of the wrestlers withdrawing from the protest was false. "The news is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of the women withdrawing the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," Punia tweeted.

"Do those who spread fake news even realise the trauma that women wrestlers are going through? Weak media has legs that start trembling in front of a goon's hunter, not a female wrestler," Vinesh Phogat later tweeted.

To conclude her tweet, Vinesh quoted Urdu poet Abid Adeeb, "Jahah pohonch ke kadam dagmagaye hain sab ke usi mukam se ab apna raasta hoga (Where everyone's steps have wavered to reach, from the same place will now have its way)."