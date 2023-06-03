Wrestlers' Protest: Network of Women in Media condemns sexual abuse of journalists on duty

Journalist Subhangi Misra tweeted on May 30 about having been molested by both male journalists and other men in Haridwar while covering the wrestlers' visit to the Ganges to consign their medals to the holy waters.

The wrestlers were in Haridwar in protest against non-action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who had been accused months ago by several women wrestlers (including a minor) of sexual harassment (and per recent reports on the FIRs, much more).

Misra said in her tweet and in the Twitter thread that it spawned that she and her colleague Manisha Mondal were both 'molested' — a common Indian euphemism for sexual abuse and harassment — and clarified it was not the protestors themselves (since at least one commentor decided to interpret it that way). She noted that Haridwar was crowded on the day because of crowds assembling for Ganga Dussehra.

Both women journalists work with The Print.