2 dead in Auckland shooting ahead of Women's World Cup

At least two people were killed on Thursday in a shooting incident in Auckland just hours before the Fifa Women's World Cup is slated to begin in the New Zealand city.

According to authorities, six other people, including police officers, were injured and the gunman is also dead after the incident occurred at 7.22 a.m. on a construction site in the central business district, reports the BBC.

The police have said that they received information of a person discharging a firearm inside the construction site, and the gunman moved through the building and continued to fire.