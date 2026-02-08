2 dead as 15 rescued from debris after three-storey building collapses in Kota

Two people died after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday night, even as rescue teams pulled 15 people from the debris, officials said on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15). Authorities said eight of those rescued are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, while five others were discharged after receiving primary medical care.

Rescue operations continued through the night as police, disaster response teams and local officials worked to clear the rubble and search for survivors.

Confirming the details, Rajasthan cabinet minister Heeralal Nagar said all 15 people trapped under the debris had been rescued. “In total, 15 people were taken out. While two have died, some of the injured have been discharged after treatment,” he told reporters.