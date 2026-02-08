2 dead as 15 rescued from debris after three-storey building collapses in Kota
Authorities say eight rescued are undergoing treatment, while five have been discharged after primary care
Two people died after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday night, even as rescue teams pulled 15 people from the debris, officials said on Sunday.
The victims have been identified as Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15). Authorities said eight of those rescued are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, while five others were discharged after receiving primary medical care.
Rescue operations continued through the night as police, disaster response teams and local officials worked to clear the rubble and search for survivors.
Confirming the details, Rajasthan cabinet minister Heeralal Nagar said all 15 people trapped under the debris had been rescued. “In total, 15 people were taken out. While two have died, some of the injured have been discharged after treatment,” he told reporters.
Nagar added that a probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse. “An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the facts, and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.
Officials said further details would emerge after the completion of the inquiry.
Local MLA Sandeep Sharma, who reached the spot shortly after the incident, said the structure collapsed abruptly and cautioned that more people could still be trapped beneath the rubble. “Some people have already been pulled out, and rescue work is ongoing,” he said.
District collector Piyush Samaria said emergency teams were mobilised immediately after authorities received information about the collapse. “Rescue operations were started without delay. Five people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals so far. At this stage, it is not possible to confirm how many people may still be trapped,” he told reporters.
The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and officials said a detailed investigation has been ordered as rescue teams continue to sift through the debris late into the night.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines