Nine migrant workers killed in Ennore power station building collapse

Nine migrant workers lost their lives after an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station on Tuesday, police confirmed. Several others were reported injured and are receiving treatment at Government Stanley Medical College.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed Power Minister S S Sivasankar and TANGEDCO Chairman K Radhakrishnan to immediately oversee relief operations at the accident site. Police teams were rushed to the location to assist with rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced ex-gratia payments for the victims.

“Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.