Nine migrant workers killed in Ennore power station building collapse
The collapse occurred during construction work carried out by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident
Nine migrant workers lost their lives after an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station on Tuesday, police confirmed. Several others were reported injured and are receiving treatment at Government Stanley Medical College.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed Power Minister S S Sivasankar and TANGEDCO Chairman K Radhakrishnan to immediately oversee relief operations at the accident site. Police teams were rushed to the location to assist with rescue efforts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced ex-gratia payments for the victims.
“Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.
The Prime Minister’s Office added that families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), while the injured will be given Rs 50,000.
Chief Minister Stalin also expressed his grief and extended his condolences, noting that the nine workers were from Assam. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each deceased and ordered arrangements to transport the bodies to their home state.
Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai condemned the incident, emphasising the need for strict safety measures to prevent future tragedies.
“On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved family members. I wish those injured a speedy recovery,” he said.
The collapse occurred during construction work carried out by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
With PTI Inputs
