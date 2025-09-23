Two dead, 12 injured as three-storey building collapses in Indore after heavy rain

Two people were killed and 12 others injured when a three-storey house crumbled in the Ranipura area of Indore late on Monday night following persistent rainfall.

District collector Shivam Verma said 14 members of a family were trapped beneath the rubble when the structure gave way. “Initially, 13 were suspected to be buried, but another child was later rescued safely. In total, 14 people were pulled out, of whom two have unfortunately died,” he told reporters at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Alifa and a man named Faheem. Twelve others are receiving treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Government Hospital (MYH). Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, confirmed that Alifa was declared dead on arrival.