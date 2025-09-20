Four swept away in heavy rain water flows in Andhra Pradesh

Tragedy struck Rayachoti town on Friday evening, 19 September, as four people drowned in two separate rain-related incidents amid heavy downpours, police officials said.

In the first incident, 28-year-old Sheik Munni and her minor son were swept away by fast-flowing rainwater in the SM Colony area around 8 pm. Munni had stepped out to fetch a candle during a power outage when a stone slab covering a drain outside her house gave way, plunging both her and her son into the torrent.

Ganesh (25), a neighbor who rushed to rescue them, was also caught in the strong current. Despite efforts by onlookers, all three tragically drowned. Police recovered their bodies later that night.