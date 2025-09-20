Four swept away in heavy rain water flows in Andhra Pradesh
The incidents highlight drainage and safety concerns, with officials urging residents to stay indoors during heavy rain and report hazards
Tragedy struck Rayachoti town on Friday evening, 19 September, as four people drowned in two separate rain-related incidents amid heavy downpours, police officials said.
In the first incident, 28-year-old Sheik Munni and her minor son were swept away by fast-flowing rainwater in the SM Colony area around 8 pm. Munni had stepped out to fetch a candle during a power outage when a stone slab covering a drain outside her house gave way, plunging both her and her son into the torrent.
Ganesh (25), a neighbor who rushed to rescue them, was also caught in the strong current. Despite efforts by onlookers, all three tragically drowned. Police recovered their bodies later that night.
A second incident occurred almost simultaneously at the Four Taps area of Rayachoti town. An eight-year-old girl, returning from tuition, was washed away by heavy rainwater after stepping out of an autorickshaw. The driver had successfully moved six other children to safety, but the girl did not wait and ventured into the rushing water alone. Her body was recovered by authorities on Saturday.
Police have registered cases in connection with all four deaths and are investigating the circumstances. Local authorities warned residents to exercise caution, particularly near drains and waterlogged areas, as heavy rainfall continues in the district.
The incidents have raised renewed concerns about urban drainage systems and public safety, prompting officials to urge citizens to avoid venturing out during peak rainfall and to report hazardous conditions immediately.
With PTI inputs
