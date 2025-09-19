Overnight rain leaves Bengaluru waterlogged, IMD predicts more showers

A spell of heavy overnight rain brought Bengaluru to a standstill on Friday, 19 September, leaving several low-lying areas waterlogged and choking traffic on key stretches across the city. The downpour, which began late Thursday, continued intermittently through Friday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 65.5 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 am, with the city’s Automatic Weather Station reporting 66 mm.

Surrounding regions also received significant rainfall — Doddaballapura logged 60 mm, Chandurayanahalli in Ramanagara 46 mm, and Hessarghatta in Bengaluru Rural 43 mm.