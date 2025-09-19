Karnataka unveils plans for coastal tourism policy, invites private investment
The government is already upgrading beaches such as Tanneerbhavi, Someshwara, Maravanthe and Honnavar to compete with Kerala or Goa
The Karnataka government has announced that it is working on a dedicated coastal tourism policy aimed at unlocking the state’s 320-kilometre shoreline and positioning it as a premier destination on par with Kerala and Goa.
Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing a tourism and hospitality conference in Bengaluru, said the government intends to frame a clear strategy for the sustainable development of coastal assets.
Tourism minister H.K. Patil confirmed that 40 strategic nodes have already been identified for growth under the proposed policy. “We are going to establish a Coastal Tourism Development Board to ensure planned expansion and attract private sector participation in developing resorts and other properties,” he said.
Describing Karnataka’s coastline as the “next frontier” in tourism, Patil added that the government is already upgrading beaches such as Tanneerbhavi, Someshwara, Maravanthe and Honnavar.
The announcements were made at the 55th annual convention of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), inaugurated by chief minister Siddaramaiah. He underlined the importance of balancing development with sustainability, noting that Karnataka is also promoting UNESCO heritage sites alongside coastal destinations.
Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who addressed the gathering later in the day, said the sector stood on the threshold of “limitless possibilities”.
Shekhawat called on hoteliers and operators to explore ways of lowering accommodation costs to make tourism more accessible.
Patil also highlighted that Karnataka’s broader Tourism Policy 2024-29, unveiled earlier this year, offers significant financial incentives which includes capital subsidies of up to Rs 5 crore for premium hotels and Rs 2 crore for budget hotels, as well as support of up to Rs 10 crore for convention centres and MICE venues.
The government has already given in-principle approval to more than 120 projects worth Rs 1,900 crore, including a five-star hotel near Hampi and a world-class events facility close to Kempegowda International Airport.
Further diversification is on the cards, with new homestay and bed-and-breakfast policies expected shortly. “These measures will encourage smaller, sustainable hospitality ventures and broaden our accommodation choices,” Patil said.
The three-day FHRAI convention, themed Future Scape 2047: Redefining Hospitality for a New Era, has drawn industry leaders, policymakers, investors and global experts to chart the long-term growth trajectory of India’s tourism and hospitality sector.
With PTI inputs
