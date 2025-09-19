Karnataka unveils plans for coastal tourism policy, invites private investment

The Karnataka government has announced that it is working on a dedicated coastal tourism policy aimed at unlocking the state’s 320-kilometre shoreline and positioning it as a premier destination on par with Kerala and Goa.

Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing a tourism and hospitality conference in Bengaluru, said the government intends to frame a clear strategy for the sustainable development of coastal assets.

Tourism minister H.K. Patil confirmed that 40 strategic nodes have already been identified for growth under the proposed policy. “We are going to establish a Coastal Tourism Development Board to ensure planned expansion and attract private sector participation in developing resorts and other properties,” he said.

Describing Karnataka’s coastline as the “next frontier” in tourism, Patil added that the government is already upgrading beaches such as Tanneerbhavi, Someshwara, Maravanthe and Honnavar.

The announcements were made at the 55th annual convention of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), inaugurated by chief minister Siddaramaiah. He underlined the importance of balancing development with sustainability, noting that Karnataka is also promoting UNESCO heritage sites alongside coastal destinations.

Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who addressed the gathering later in the day, said the sector stood on the threshold of “limitless possibilities”.