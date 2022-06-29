2 die after consuming liquor in Bihar's Saran
Two persons died in mysterious circumstances after allegedly consuming liquor in Vishambharpur Pathra village under Dariapur block in Bihar's Saran district
Two persons died in mysterious circumstances after allegedly consuming liquor in Vishambharpur Pathra village under Dariapur block in Bihar's Saran district.
The deceased have been identified as Bhola Mahto and Dwarka Mahto. The family members of the deceased claimed that they had consumed liquor on Tuesday evening and their health deteriorated in the night. The family members of the victims immediately took them to a primary health centre in Dariapur where doctors declared Bhola Mahto dead on arrival.
As the condition of Dwarka Mahto was also critical, the doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) but he breathed his last on the way.
The police from Dariapur claimed that the matter is under investigation and it looks suspicious. The actual cause of deaths will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes out.