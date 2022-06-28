Bihar's Agnipath apprehensions: Fear of deep socioeconomic impact, marriage concerns for retirees

He said he has seen in his own village how just one army job pulled families out of their generations of poverty.



"An armed forces job earlier meant 'life set ho gai (the persons is now settled in life). Not only the person, but also his kids and their kids. Meaning, their generations to come would benefit from just one army job. That will not be possible now," he said.



Sheenu said the scheme does not sit comfortably with the state's other social realities as well.



"It will effectuate a new social normal. Earlier women's family used to look for a groom with a permanent job in the armed forces. Now, they would get grooms who are already army-retired.



"And not everybody who becomes an Agniveer will have the talent to take another job after four years. Nobody would like to dump their sister in a ditch," he said.



Thirty-eight-year-old Ranjit Kumar Singh, a retired armyman who now runs an academy in Bhagalpur to prepare youths for defence services, said the scheme indeed has some "positive" aspects, but added that his students are not are convinced about it.



He said earlier he used to have around 150 students in his hostel but it has come down drastically.



"Children now need to be motivated. Their morale is down. I need to counsel them a lot for joining the training. I tell them they have multiple employment opportunities even after they retire at the end of four years," he said.