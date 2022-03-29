2 die after inhaling poisonous gas in sewer line in Rae Bareli
Two labourers died when they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer line in Rae Bareli on Tuesday
Two labourers died when they inhaled poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer line in Rae Bareli on Tuesday.
The bodies were taken out and have been sent for post mortem.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district administration to provide relief to the families of the deceased.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular