2 suspects detained in connection to murder of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani’s father

In a ghastly incident that has sent shock waves across Bihar, former state minister Mukesh Sahni's 70-year-old father was found stabbed to death at his native home in Darbhanga district, a top police officer said.

According to Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADG (Headquarters), two persons have been taken into custody for questioning, on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from cameras installed in the vicinity of the site of the crime.

"They were found moving in a suspicious manner. However, the case is being investigated from all possible angles", said Gangwar, who did not divulge the identity of the detainees.

He added, "An STF team has been sent to Darbhanga to assist the local police in the probe. Forensic experts and dog squad have also been pressed into service".

The items on the radar include "the liquid in three glasses" found inside the room where the body of the deceased was spotted by neighbours, with blood spattered all over.

The ADG said the body, which had deep wounds caused by a sharp-edged object on the chest and abdomen, has been sent for post mortem.

"Prima facie, the deceased was attacked late in the night. An almirah that used to be in the room, has been found outside. We are examining its contents. We are also trying to trace the owners of three motorcycles parked nearby", said Gangwar.