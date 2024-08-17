Sabarmati Express derailment: Railways hints at sabotage

Asked about the incident, police commissioner, Kanpur, Akhil Kumar told PTI that it "is premature to reach a conclusion on whether it is an accident or an act of mischief, but it could be anything".

"The loco pilot told the police that he had seen something on the tracks from a distance and he immediately applied the emergency brakes that resulted in the derailment, but he failed to elaborate on what he saw," he said.

Kumar said that no FIR had been lodged in this connection till Saturday evening as the police had not received a written complaint from the railways so far.

Railway Board officials said the involvement of miscreants or anti-social elements is being looked into as prima facie it appears that the engine hit an object "placed on the track".

"We found a foreign material near the 16th coach of the train. Looking at the size of the damaged portion of the cattle guard of the engine, it seems that the engine hit this foreign object and derailed," an official said.

"The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," another official said.

On the same track at 1.20 am, a Patna-Indore train crossed uninterrupted, Railway Board officials said.

"A piece of iron which was allegedly placed on the tracks resulting in train derailment has been found about 70 to 80 yards away from the incident site and no dragging signs were there," the police commissioner said.

The passengers of the Sabarmati Express (19168) were sleeping when the train stopped after a loud noise. As the train halted, panic-stricken passengers started pouring out of coaches.

Most of them sat near the railway track waiting for help and called their family members to inform them about the incident.

"Shortly after the train departed from the Kanpur railway station, we heard a loud noise and the coach started shaking. I got very scared but the train stopped," one of the passengers Vikas told PTI video.