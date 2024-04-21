20 global media headlines that made PM Modi and his supporters squirm

A recent headline in Israeli newspaper Haaretz, fiercely independent and a critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, read, 'India Under Modi Is Becoming a Brutal Authoritarian State'. Is Haaretz a part of an international conspiracy to discredit Prime Minister Modi? Modi and his supporters seem to think so.

A large number of unflattering headlines have appeared in international media in the run-up to the general election. It is possible that the PM and BJP’s echo chamber are referring to these reports on India as a ‘conspiracy’ against PM Modi.

A breathtaking list of some recent headlines was posted on Sunday by Pankaj Pachauri, the former media advisor to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. It provides a glimpse of how at least a part of the world views India and Modi.

People sceptical of the PM’s and BJP’s conspiracy theory say that whenever elections have taken place after 2016, they have heard similar trope from the PM: Meri Jaan ko khatra hai and Videshi Taakat Mujhe hatana chahtin hain.

They wonder what has happened to the world’s most popular and powerful leader known for hugging world leaders and claiming the leadership of the global south at the G-20 summit held in New Delhi in September, 2023, barely seven months ago?