'Disappearing Democracy': The unmaking of a nation

Our nation, India or Bharat, has been going through a period of almost cataclysmic change since 2014 when the BJP assumed power. I am not talking here about infrastructural changes (which the present government keeps harping about), because such improvements have always been happening since Independence and predates the present government: the highway became the expressway, the mail train was replaced by the Rajdhani and then the Shatabdi, more and more villages have been electrified, new IIMs and IITs have been established over time, the dumb phone became the smart phone, 2G became 3G and then 4G and so on. Progress is a constant, and all previous governments have been doing their bit at various speeds, though the BJP would like us to believe that nothing happened before 2014.

The change I am referring to is to the soul and psyche of India, a country that was founded on the principles of equality, secularism, fundamental rights, democracy and the rule of law. It is these imperishable values and aspirations that have been changing over the past ten years, first insidiously, then by non-State actors on the streets, and now by overt legislative and executive actions by a government confident of its power to win elections and the belief of its vision of an authoritarian Hindu Rashtra.