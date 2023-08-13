The hard ride back to ‘India’

The run-up to the 2024 elections has begun. Motivated pre-poll surveys are popping up everywhere to confuse us on a daily basis. The Opposition has formed the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), whose future looks as precarious as that of the country it is named after.

The BJP’s own 38-party alliance (not including the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and IT department) appears to be more FIR-based than ideology-based. Rahul Gandhi is girding his loins and buying new sneakers for Bharat Jodo Yatra 2. Mr. Modi has already declared himself a winner in 2024, and the Supreme Court has just made his job easier by giving the redoubtable Mr. Mishra of the ED another extension of 45 days.

The satta bazaar, our indigenous political stock exchange, has not yet started giving odds on the winner, but the nation is in for a tough time even if the Opposition alliance were to form the government. Let us consider some of the implications if this last possibility were to come true.

Every predecessor government invariably leaves behind some desiderata that the succeeding regime has to clear up. But what the NDA will bequeath is a veritable mountain of debris, not only in metaphorical terms but also in terms of demolished houses and mosques, trammelled laws and basic rights, unemployed youth, denotified forests and scrapped cars.

Removing this debris to revert to the status quo ante will be no less arduous than the Twelve Labours of Hercules or asking the Chinese to revert to pre-Galwan days. The danger, however, is that the new government may not want to reverse some of the NDA’s disastrous contributions to our shaky democracy. Let me explain this peculiar dilemma with reference to two observed phenomena.