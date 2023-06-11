Bhima Koregaon 16, none convicted, still languish in custody 5 years later

This month marks five years since the first arrests in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A total of 16 people were arrested in the case, including Father Stan Swamy, who died in custody. Most of them remain in jail. None has been convicted in the case, none has been connected with violence in the place for which the matter is named.

If there is a case that exemplifies the draconian nature of the law they have been arrested under, the cruelty of the state intent not on prosecuting cases but keeping people jailed indefinitely, it is this one.

It is important that we not forget it or those jailed under it.