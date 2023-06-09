The Murder of Democracy: 1000 days of Umar Khalid's incarceration

For the police, Supreme Court lawyer Alam pointed out that dissent was always about law and order, but hate speech isn’t. “Law and order must always be tempered with equity and justice. When a lot of people feel affected about the leader who should not be named, then it becomes about law and order,” said Alam.

Speaking at the event, Khalid’s father Ilyas said that Khalid was not even in Delhi when the riots broke out, yet he has been in jail. “The judgement in his bail application case has been reserved for four months. This is to keep him in jail for as long as possible. He was a young man who saw the dream of a country where everyone has food, a roof above their head, and everyone would get justice. That is the young man who has been jailed,” said an emotional Ilyas, while stressing he was speaking for all those who have been jailed, including those who have been framed for the Bhima Koregaon case.