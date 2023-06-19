India will be 'Vishwaguru' to world on monopolistic capitalism: Chidambaram on rising airfares

In another tweet after many criticised him for quoting business class fares, Chidambaram said, "I have the prices for Economy class too. On the SAME day and on the SAME route, the prices are 28,000 (AI) and 12,000 (VISTARA)."



"As usual, the bhakts have missed the central issue. The issue is not who travels in what class. The issue is, why are fares rising practically every week? And why is AI charging Rs 28,000 and Vistara charging 12,000 on the same day and on the same route?"



This is what a monopoly or a duopoly does, he said.



"In a free market, there must be competition. The more intense the competition, the better it will be," Chidambaram said.