Unemployment, price rise real issues: made-up distractions by PM, Congress

Asserting that the real issues hurting the people of the country are unemployment, a soaring price rise and the spread of hatred, the Congress on Wednesday said completely "made-up distractions" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "drum beaters" will not change that.

The opposition party's assertion came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the United States targeting Modi.

Slamming the BJP for its criticism of Gandhi, the Congress said the former party chief's statements and beliefs have always been in the best interest of the country.

"Rather than being a mere event, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a transformational movement. It continues to resonate with millions of Indians, here and around the world because it gave them a platform to raise their issues," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter, tagging Gandhi's tweet on his remarks made in the US.