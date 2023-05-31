Watch: BJP 'threatening' people and 'misusing' government agencies, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a swipe at the ruling BJP government, saying it is "threatening" the people and "misusing" the country's agencies as he addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora in San Francisco.



Speaking at an event in Santa Clara, California on Tuesday, Gandhi said the BJP and the RSS are controlling all the instruments of politics in India.



He said before starting his Bharat Jodo Yatra', he realised that the normal tools that have historically been used in politics were not working anymore.



"The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS," he said.