20 killed as heavy rains ravage Rajasthan

At least 20 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Rajasthan since Saturday, while five youths were washed away by the gushing water of Kanota Dam in Jaipur, officials said on Monday, 12 August.

A search operation was launched but to no avail till late Sunday night, officials said.

Heavy rain in Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Dausa left the streets waterlogged on Sunday.

It also prompted district administrations to announce the closure of schools in Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur and Bharatpur on Monday.

The Meteorological department on Sunday issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Also, seven boys died of drowning in the Banganga river near Srinagar village of ​​Bharatpur district.

A rescue operation is underway to trace the missing people, they said.

Two youths, identified as Sitaram (21) and Deshraj, died after they along with their motorcycle were swept away on the embankment of the Mashi river in Phagi, Jaipur rural.