20 pc poorest bear brunt of price rise on daily basis: Congress on inflation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led Centre on Friday on the issue of inflation, claiming that the 20 per cent poorest people in the country bear the maximum brunt of price rise on a daily basis.

Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to divert from real issues and to focus on reducing prices so that the sufferings of people come to an end.

"Don't talk here and there, talk about the real issues. By talking here and there, Modiji wants to divert the public's attention from 'looting by inflation'," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Due to the 'grand loot' of the Modi government, the poorest 20 per cent people are bearing the brunt of the back-breaking inflation," he added.