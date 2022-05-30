200 police outposts in Bihar to be upgraded shortly

"Earlier, police headquarters was in favour of upgrading 150 outposts. Now, it has been decided to upgrade 50 more. In the first phase, the upgrade will be done in those police outposts which are having a longer distance from the concerned police stations," said an official of police headquarters.



"With this, the strength of police outposts will be enhanced saving the complainants from travelling long distances to register FIR in the police stations," he said.