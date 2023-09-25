Malegaon blast 2008: Pragya Thakur, others appear before special NIA court

BJP MP and one of the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, Pragya Singh Thakur, and five other co-accused appeared before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Monday, a defence lawyer said.

They were summoned to the special court to record their statements under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), said Thakur’s lawyer JP Mishra.

“However, since another accused, Sudhakar Dwivedi alias Swami Amrutanand Shankaracharya, was absent, the court adjourned the matter to 3 October. All accused shall remain present on the next date to record their statements and the process could go on for up to two or three months,” said Mishra.