2019 Pulwama terror attack accused dies of heart attack in Jammu hospital

A 32-year-old man chargesheeted in the deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district five years ago has died of a heart attack in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, officials said.

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey of Kakapora's Hajibal village was among 19 people formally charged in the case.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and eight more injured when a terrorist of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed his explosive-laden car into a convoy in Pulwama's Lethpora on 14 February 2019.

According to officials, Kuchey was hospitalised on 17 September after he fell sick at the Kishtwar district jail. He died of a heart attack on Monday night, they added.

Kuchey and 18 other accused in the case were chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 25 August 2020. He was among the seven accused arrested in the case.