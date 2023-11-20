2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 7 accused of arson, theft charges

Regarding the identification of the seven accused as part of the riotous mob, the court noted that one of the prosecution witnesses, Nisar Ahmed, had recorded videos of the mob on his mobile phone.

In the video recording that was played before the court, Ahmed pointed out four accused, the judge said. Taking note of the Forensic Science Laboratory report on the video recording, the court, however, said it was not examined to detect any kind of manipulation or tampering.

It said, "This video, for want of examination on the parameters of test of tampering, cannot be looked into as a piece of evidence."

Underlining another contradiction in the prosecution's case, the judge said, "I find that there is a big mishap in the case of prosecution and the evidence brought on the record in respect of the time of the incident, and the benefit of such contradictions in the story of the prosecution has to go in favour of the accused persons."

Also, the video of the incident of arson and vandalism at Malik's shop was not placed before the court, he pointed out. "In these circumstances, it is not safe to rely upon the ocular evidence of prosecution witness 6 (Ahmed) to assume the involvement of the accused persons in the incident at the shop.