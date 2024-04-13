Delhi court modifies order to allow Ishrat Jahan to practise law beyond NCR

“It is prayed that considering the good conduct of the applicant (Jahan), the bail order be modified and the applicant be granted the desired relief,” Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts noted.

The prosecution opposed Jahan’s application arguing that the court has already given reasonable liberty to her and considering her previous conduct during the period when the alleged offences were committed by her, she should not be granted further relief.

However, Judge Bajpai noted that since the grant of bail, the investigating agency or the prosecution did not bring any fact to the notice of the court that Jahan breached any condition of bail.

Thus, the court deemed it just and appropriate to modify the condition as prayed by Jahan.

Accordingly, the court modified the order ruling that Jahan shall neither leave the territory of India without prior permission of the court nor shall she indulge in any kind of criminal activity.