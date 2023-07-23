2024 Lok Sabha: ECI review team to visit West Bengal next month

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a three member team of Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit West Bengal next month to review the election preparedness.

West Bengal Chief Election Officer (CEO) sources said that the three member team of ECI is expected to arrive in the state on August 19. Senior deputy election commissioner Nitin Kumar Vyas is likely to head the ECI team.

A preliminary meeting on the poll preparedness has already been discussed by the senior officials from the CEO office this week. It had been decided that the task for examining the available EVMs in the state will start from August 1 and is likely to be completed in the next six days.