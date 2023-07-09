Affected and injured polling staff will be compensated: Bengal election commission

Many of the polling officers and polling were seen totally breaking down in tears in front of the camera, some were hospitalised with injuries and some were in utter trauma even hours after the polling time was over after witnessing the unprecedented violence unleashed in front of their eyes.

Many of these affected polling officials and staff, some of them being school teachers, said in front of camera that they will not be attending poll- related duties in future. Observers feel that the decision to compensate the affected polling officials and staff were taken to cool down their growing grievances against the commission and the state government, as many of them alleged that such unprecedented violence was because of the ineffective deployment and utilization of the armed forces.