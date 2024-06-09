2024 Lok Sabha polls: Braille and the ballot

“I feel scared,” Bablu says, referring to the state of affairs. “I heard there were 104 candidates with visual disabilities. Maybe they were deserving. Is anyone thinking about them?”

Not just in the case of SSC recruitment, Bablu feels that the needs of persons with disabilities have largely been overlooked by the authorities. “There are not enough schools for persons with visual disability in West Bengal,” he says. He had to leave home because of a lack of options and although he wanted to, could not return when the time came to pick a college. “I have never heard any government say that they are thinking about people with disabilities.”

But Bablu remains positive. “I have a few years to go before I have to look for a job,” he says, “I hope things will change.”

Bablu has been the sole earning member of his family since he turned 18. His sister, Bunurani Kaibarta, is a student of class 9 at the Calcutta Blind School. His mother Sondhya lives in Palma. The family belongs to the Kaibarta community (listed as a Scheduled Caste in the state), whose traditional occupation is fishing.

Bablu’s father used to catch and sell fish, but whatever little he had saved up was spent on his treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer.

After his father passed away in 2012, Bablu’s mother worked for a few years. “She used to sell vegetables,” Bablu says, “but now, in her 50s, she cannot work too hard.” Sondhya Kaibarta receives a widow’s pension of Rs 1,000 every month. “She started getting it last year in August or September,” Bablu says.

His own source of income is tuitions and composing music for local studios in Purulia. He also receives Rs 1,000 every month under the Manabik Pension Scheme.