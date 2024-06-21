20k vehicles fined for using pressure horns, hooters in Uttar Pradesh

With the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath calling for an immediate ban on the use of pressure horns and hooters in government and private vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh Police has fined 20,000 vehicles during the weeklong drive so far, the police said.

As many as 2.75 lakh vehicles have been checked by the police across the state since the chief minister issued orders.

A senior police officer said that 3,900 vehicles were booked for using hooters and pressure horns in their vehicles. Others include the use of police colours and insignia of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Uttar Pradesh Police collected a fine of Rs 1.3 crore.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said efforts were being made by the police and transport departments to enforce the statewide ban.