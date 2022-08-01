21 held from UP over cheating during revenue officer exam

The STF also arrested the kingpin of the racket, Vijay Kant Patel near Gohri Soroan road under the limits of Phaphamau police station in trans-Ganga area of Prayargaj district.



The STF also seized 15 bluetooth ear buds, six SIM cards, six earbud cells, nine Bluetooth device cards, 10 mobile sets, one SUV, one PAN card, one DL and Rs 620 cash from their possession.



Senior Superintendent of Police (Prayagraj), Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said, "The kingpin of the racket, Vijay Kant told the police that after passing his polytechnic exam in 2012, he came in contact with a notorious copying mafia in Prayagraj. He then came to know about modus operandi of copying mafia and his racket for luring aspirants of various competitive exams."



After quitting his job in 2019, Vijay Kant completely involved himself in selection of candidates in various competitive exams in exchange of money and also managed to ensure their selections.



An FIR under section 419 and 420 of the IPC, Section 66 D of the IT act, and Section 3,4 and 10 of Uttar Pradesh Sarvajanik Pariksha Adhiniyam was registered with Phaphamau police station in this connection.