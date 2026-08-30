219 of 319 TN residents traced safe in Nepal floods; 100 remain untraced

At least 219 of the 319 Tamil Nadu residents identified as being in flood-hit Nepal have been traced and confirmed safe, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining 100, state minister A. Rajmohan said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after returning from New Delhi, Rajmohan said those rescued were being brought back to Tamil Nadu in batches, depending on flight availability.

Thirty-three people are scheduled to reach Coimbatore from Delhi on Monday evening, while another six are expected to arrive in Chennai later that night. The government is hopeful that all those who have been traced and confirmed safe will return to the State by Monday night.

The Tamil Nadu government is coordinating with the Centre, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian diplomatic officials and authorities in Nepal to trace those still unaccounted for and facilitate the evacuation of stranded residents.

Among those affected is a 57-member group that travelled through a Kumbakonam-based travel agency. Of them, 21 have been rescued and brought safely to Chennai, while efforts continue to trace the remaining 36.

The whereabouts of another 49 Tamil Nadu residents who travelled from Chromepet as part of the Mahadevi Yatra group are also yet to be established, according to the minister.