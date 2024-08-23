22 die as heavy rain lashes Tripura, thousands take shelter at relief camps

At least 22 people died and two others went missing in Tripura due to incessant rainfall in the past few days and landslides, officials said.

As many as 65,400 people have taken shelter at 450 relief camps in the state as their houses were damaged due to the downpour, they said.

As many as 10 people were buried under the rubble after landslides hit the Ashwani Tripura Para and Debipur in Santirbazar, chief minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post.

“... I convey my deepest condolence to the families of the victims. This is an irreparable loss. The state government has announced payment of Rs 4 lakh to each victim's family as financial assistance,” he said.

Earlier, Brijesh Pandey, secretary, Revenue Department, had said that 12 people died due to heavy rainfall in the northeastern state.

“So far, 12 people have lost lives and two persons are missing. Preliminary reports suggest extensive damage to physical infrastructure and agriculture crops along with damage to houses and livestock. The actual figures will be known after a field assessment is conducted,” he said at a press conference.