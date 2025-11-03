24 dead in Telangana road crash; PM Modi expresses grief

A quiet Monday morning in Telangana turned tragic when a tipper lorry laden with gravel collided head-on with a state-run RTC bus near Chevella in Ranga Reddy district, leaving at least 24 people dead and many others injured in one of the region’s deadliest road accidents in recent memory.

The impact of the crash was devastating — the truck’s gravel spilled over the bus, crushing parts of it and trapping passengers inside. The bus, carrying 72 commuters from Tandur to Hyderabad, was reduced to a mangled shell as rescue teams battled time to save those pinned under the debris.

Earthmovers were brought in, and officials worked through the morning to pull survivors from the wreckage. Among the dead was the bus driver, who had no time to swerve away from the speeding lorry.