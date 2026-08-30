24-hour hotlines established for missing foreign nationals in Tibet

The Embassy of India in Beijing has shared two dedicated 24-hour English-language helplines established by authorities in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to assist families seeking information about foreign nationals missing following devastating flash floods and mudslides.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said the TAR authorities had set up the hotlines following the recent disaster and urged families looking for missing foreign nationals to use the dedicated channels.

The helplines can be reached at 0086-891-6817165 and 0086-183-0802-6705.

The advisory comes after severe flash floods and mudslides swept parts of Tibet and neighbouring Nepal following the collapse of a Himalayan glacier, causing widespread destruction along the China-Nepal border.

On the Chinese side, at least 16 people have been reported dead and 546 remain missing, while roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure have suffered extensive damage.