24-hour hotlines established for missing foreign nationals in Tibet
Indian Embassy says Tibet authorities set up hotlines for families seeking information on missing foreign nationals
The Embassy of India in Beijing has shared two dedicated 24-hour English-language helplines established by authorities in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to assist families seeking information about foreign nationals missing following devastating flash floods and mudslides.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said the TAR authorities had set up the hotlines following the recent disaster and urged families looking for missing foreign nationals to use the dedicated channels.
The helplines can be reached at 0086-891-6817165 and 0086-183-0802-6705.
The advisory comes after severe flash floods and mudslides swept parts of Tibet and neighbouring Nepal following the collapse of a Himalayan glacier, causing widespread destruction along the China-Nepal border.
On the Chinese side, at least 16 people have been reported dead and 546 remain missing, while roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure have suffered extensive damage.
The disaster struck on 26 August, when torrential floodwaters and mudslides inundated affected areas, damaging transport links and hampering access to several locations.
The disaster has also triggered fresh concerns in Nepal, where authorities have warned of rising water levels in major rivers.
Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) issued a fresh flood alert on Sunday after the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district rose further.
The authority urged people living along riverbanks, as well as personnel involved in search, rescue and relief operations in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, to remain vigilant.
According to Nepal’s Flood Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the Trishuli River at Galchhi in Dhading, downstream of the Bhote Koshi, has risen about three metres above its usual level.
Authorities have warned that the risk of further flooding remains as rescue and relief operations continue.
The dedicated English-language helplines in Tibet are expected to provide a vital communication channel for families, including those based outside China, seeking information about foreign nationals who may have been caught up in the disaster.
With IANS inputs