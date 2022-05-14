24 women missing in Mundka inferno

Relatives of the missing persons have also complained that not a single political representative from the area have come to the hospital for inquiry.



"We are still waiting that our MLA or MP will come to console us at the hospital as we have lost our family members in this unfortunate incident," one of the relatives said.



Meanwhile, Delhi Police have started the process to identify the bodies in the hospital.



A Delhi Police official said: "We are allowing two people per missing person to go inside the hospital to help in the process."