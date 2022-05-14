Delhi Inferno: Death toll rises to 27 in Mundka blaze, 2 arrested; building owner absconding

The inferno is yet to be brought under complete control at the time of filing of this report.



Meanwhile, DCP Sharma said that they also received a call about the incident at 4.45 p.m. following which the local police rushed to the spot.



"Police officers broke the windows of the building and rescued many inmates who were rushed to the hospital," Sharma said.



All the injured have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in west Delhi.



Another Fire Department officer present at the spot said that currently the capacity of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is full and if more injured persons are found, they will be shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The owner of the ill-fated multi-storey building in Mundka, where a major fire broke out on Friday, resided on the top floor and went absconding after the incident, an official said on Saturday.



The police revealed the identity of the owner as Manish Lakra, however, it is yet to be learnt whether he was present in the building at the time of the incident. "His whereabouts are still unknown," the official said, adding searches are on to nab him.