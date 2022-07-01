24 years after conviction in Rs 350 graft case, Bombay HC acquits ex-cop sentenced to one year in jail

Twenty-four years after being convicted and sentenced to a year in jail in a bribery case, a former policeman was acquitted by the Bombay High Court, which observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the factum of acceptance of Rs 350 bribe money.

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had booked Damu Avhad, who was a sub-inspector at the time, under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 1988 for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 350.

In August 1998, a special court in Nashik convicted Avhad and sentenced him to a year in jail. The accused policeman had then filed an appeal in the high court the same year.