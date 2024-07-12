25 dead, 39 injured in 24 hours in Bihar lightning strikes

As many as 25 people lost their lives and 39 others were injured in lightning strikes across several districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, 12 July, expressed condolences and directed officials to provide Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to each of the families of the deceased.

He also urged people to stay indoors during the rain and thunderstorms.

Out of the 25 people who lost their lives, five died in Madhubani, four in Aurangabad, three in Supaul, three in Nalanda, two each in Lakhisarai and Patna, and one each in Begusarai, Jamui, Gopalganj, Rohtas, Samastipur and Purnea.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 50 people have died due to lightning strikes in July alone.

However, the unofficial figure may be more than that.