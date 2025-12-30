’25 tests Delhi Police: Red Fort blast, station stampede strain force

Security concerns escalated further on 20 August when Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing in Civil Lines. The assailant, who breached tight security to strike at her camp office, was later charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, triggering an overhaul of VIP security protocols.

Amid the chaos, the force grappled with sensational criminal cases that captured public attention. In May, police tracked down Devender Sharma — a former Ayurvedic practitioner turned serial killer known as “Doctor Death” — who had jumped parole and was living incognito as a priest in Rajasthan. Investigators uncovered chilling details, including allegations that victims were disposed of by feeding them to crocodiles.

The year also saw a high-profile investigation into a self-styled godman accused of sexually harassing female students at a Delhi institute, adding another layer of complexity to the force’s workload.

Persistent bomb hoaxes targeting schools, hospitals and colleges kept intelligence units on edge, with officers chasing digital trails through VPN networks in a bid to identify anonymous callers.

Street crime, too, made headlines. In August, Congress MP R. Sudha was targeted in a chain-snatching incident in the high-security enclave of Chanakyapuri. Police arrested the habitual offender within 48 hours, but the episode reignited debate over public safety, particularly for women and senior citizens.

The year was also marked by turbulence at the top. After police chief Sanjay Arora’s retirement, SBK Singh’s brief 21-day tenure as commissioner ended with his transfer to prisons, paving the way for Satish Golchha. Under his watch, police-criminal encounters surged, including a major operation in Rohini on 23 October in which four notorious gangsters were killed.

Other tragedies punctuated the year, including the collapse of a four-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area in July, which claimed six lives, including that of a toddler.

As 2025 draws to a close, the Delhi Police stands reflective yet resolute — shaped by a year that strained its crisis response, investigative muscle and public trust. The coming months promise renewed focus on urban safety, fortified security at critical sites, and an intensified crackdown on crime in a city that demands vigilance at every turn.

With PTI inputs