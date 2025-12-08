Delhi court extends NIA custody of 3 doctors, preacher in Red Fort blast case by 4 days

A Delhi court on Monday extended by four days the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of three doctors and a preacher arrested in connection with the 10 November Red Fort blast case.

Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna passed the order after all four accused — Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheena Saeed and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay — were produced on the expiry of their 10-day custodial remand granted on 29 November.

The proceedings took place under tight security at the Patiala House district court complex, where mediapersons were barred from entering the courtroom.

The NIA has so far arrested seven people in the case, which investigators have linked to a “white-collar” terror module uncovered earlier by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.